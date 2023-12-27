Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Shabab Al-Ahly team turned the page on the loss to Al-Wasl in the twelfth round of the ADNOC Professional League, which pushed the team to third place with 24 points, after the “Emperor” leader with 30 points, and Al-Ain runner-up with 25 points, and preparations began for the Super Cup match against Sharjah, scheduled for the day after tomorrow. Friday.

The team's Serbian coach, Nikolic, began arranging his cards in search of the first title this season, after the team exited the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup in the quarter-finals by losing to Al-Wasl in the first leg and back. The team also did not achieve victory in the last two matches in the league after losing to Al-Wasl and drawing with Al-Wasl. Sharjah in Round 11. The coach also worked during the last training sessions to correct the defensive mistakes that caused the team to lose in the league, as the Knights conceded 10 goals and only came out with a clean sheet in two matches.

At a time when “Al-Fursan” fans are waiting for the return of victories in the Super Cup, especially since the team tops the gold list in the number of wins with 5 championships, and the last title was in the 2019-2020 season, at the expense of King Al-Sharqawi, while it reached the final in the 2020-2021 season, He lost to Al-Jazira on penalties, while he missed the cup in the last edition, which brought together “The King” and “Al-Zaeem”, and ended in favor of Al-Sharjah, which entered the match holding the title.

Harib Abdullah, who was injured in his team's match against Sharjah, will not be included in the Super Cup, but Nikolic has many winning cards to play in the midfield and attack, especially the Argentine star Cartabia, the team's thinking mind, and Yuri Cesar. And Moanes Dabour, Doumbia, Yahya Al-Ghassani, Igor Jesus, Aziz Janiev, Guilherme Da Silva, and other players.