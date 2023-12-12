Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, after losing to Al-Wasl 2-6, in the aggregate of the two home and away matches.

The “Knights”, whose fans were hoping to win the second leg and compensate for the loss of the first leg, failed to achieve this, and suffered a harsh loss with a clean “triple” from the “Emperor” at Zabeel Stadium.

The absence of Shabab Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the competition for the second year in a row is a case that does not occur often, and this did not happen until 13 years ago, specifically in the 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 editions, when the “Knights” were eliminated from the group stage on both occasions.

In the last edition, Shabab Al-Ahly exited in the quarter-finals against Al-Jazira on penalties, after a back-and-forth draw, and bid farewell to the current edition against Al-Wasl.

While the number indicates a negative situation, we find that it represents the strength of Shabab Al-Ahly in the competition and its continuous presence, which made it the most to win the title “5 times.”

This is the first time in the history of Shabab Al-Ahly that it has lost back and forth in the knockout rounds in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” or the “Al Link Cup”, as it had previously participated 9 times in the knockout rounds in the two-match system, and did not lose back and forth except in this version. , in the quarter-finals against Al-Wasl 2-3 and 0-3.