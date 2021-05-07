Dubai (Union)

The Al-Ahly Youth Team 1 won the Emirates Beach Soccer League title and shield after defeating DXB 8-3 in the final match that took place on the sandy stadium at the Football Association headquarters in Al Khawaneej, while Shanghai beat Dubai Police 9- 4 In the match for third place, which took place on the same stadium.

Youssef Hussein Al-Sahlawi, Second Vice President of the Football Association, Chairman of the Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, and Ali Hamad Al-Badwawi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, in the presence of Joan Cosco, Vice President of “BSWW”, and Omar Yabroudi, Assistant Secretary-General for Technical Affairs of the Federation, the League Shield and Medals Gold and a reward of 30 thousand dirhams for the members of the “Al-Fursan” team, silver medals and a reward of 20 thousand dirhams for members of the DXB team, while the Shanghai members received a reward for the third place of 10 thousand dirhams.

Youssef Al-Sahlawi appreciated the support of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, who had a great impact in the return of the competition again, and is a major and important tributary to discovering the distinguished players to support our national teams. Al-Sahlawi congratulated Al-Ahly youth for the title, praising the DXB team.

In turn, Ali Hamad congratulated the Shabab Al-Ahly team for winning the championship, which witnessed strong competitions during the group stage, reaching the final rounds and crowning the title, and at the same time praised the DXB team for its positive results achieved in the competition, which contributed to reaching the final match, And the Shanghai team, which managed to win third place in the league, and also praised the participation of 11 teams in the current sports season, which is the first return of beach soccer competitions, stressing that the coming period will witness the establishment of more competitions that serve the spread of the game throughout the Emirates, in light of unlimited support From Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Football Association, and his directives to increase the base of beach soccer practitioners with more different age groups of players.

For his part, Joan Cosco praised the support and efforts of the Football Association for the resumption of the activity of the Beach Soccer League competition in the country that has wide popularity in the region, and gives the opportunity for many players to highlight their talents, in a way that serves the interest of the first team in its upcoming continental and international participation, and what this represents in terms of motivation. Strong to continue to achieve more sporting achievements and successes of the game.