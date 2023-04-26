Doha (Al Ittihad)

The UAE delegation won the first gold medal in the 10 km fast-walking race at the West Asian Athletics Championships, which will be held in the Qatari capital, Doha, from April 26 to 29. Champion Shaali Hassan Al Nuaimi gifted our national team the gold medal after a strong return that enabled it to reach the finish line successfully.

Al-Nuaimi underwent an integrated preparatory program outside the country with an international coach, in line with the efforts of the Athletics Association to prepare male and female players to compete in order to achieve the best results in external competitions.

The athletics team is participating in the West Asian Championship with a number of male and female players in the various categories of high jump, discus throw, shot put, sprints, walking and hurdles, with great ambitions that reflect the extent of development achieved by the team in the last period.

The national team’s male and female players underwent an intensive preparatory program recently, with a successful camp being held in the Turkish city of Antalya from March 31 to April 24 for 13 players, which included their participation in the International Athletics Forum in Turkey on April 15, which witnessed the presence of Bahrain, Turkey, Portugal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Georgia. and Azerbaijan.