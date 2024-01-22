Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Lebanese Imran Shaaban won the middleweight title in the “Arab version” of the “Emirates Warriors” mixed martial arts championship, by defeating the Tunisian Wissam Hammami, the “holder of the title,” after a strong fight with which the large audience interacted until the fifth round, which Shaaban decided by “submission.” ».

The championship competitions, organized by Palms Sports Company, were held over two days at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, amid a large attendance.

The “Arabic Version” competitions were attended, and the winners were crowned by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, President of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the event, crowned champion Shaaban with the championship title.

The tournament was also attended by Saleh Al Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Brigadier General Mohammed bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ju-Jitsu Federation – Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee, First Vice President of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Briton Keith Brown, President of the International Martial Arts Federation. Mixed, Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Canadian former world fighter Georges St. Pierre.

The closing competitions were followed by Mohammed Al Madahka, Head of International Relations at the International Chess Federation, Vice President of the Arab Chess Federation, Hamad Al Tamimi, Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Federation, and Hisham Al Taher, Secretary General of the Asian Chess Federation, CEO of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club.

In other competitions, Egyptian Omar Al-Dafrawi won the second main fight title, after defeating Kuwaiti Abdullah Bushehri by “knockout” in the middleweight, and Tunisian Mahdi Saadi won over Jordanian Jalal Al-Daja, by technical knockout in the free weight.

In a postponed international match, South Korean Tae-Kyun Kim was able to defeat Filipino CJD by “knockout” in the free weight category.

In the women's fight, Kuwaiti Iman Al-Mudhaf defeated Egyptian Hager Ragab in the featherweight division.

Omran Shaaban expressed his happiness with the difficult victory over the holder of the last edition’s title, after a strong confrontation, and said that his coach’s guidance was one of the most important reasons for achieving the title.

Shaaban praised the professional organization, the large public attendance at the tournament events, and the advanced levels of participants, noting that the atmosphere is stimulating to reach a good ending for everyone.

For his part, Fouad Darwish stressed that the strong start of the “Emirates Warriors” tournament in its Arab and international versions culminates in the great efforts made by the work system, leading to the distinguished image of organization, hosting, and artistic and public success.

He added: We are very pleased with what was achieved in this edition with the distinguished attendance at all levels, and we always look forward to the best to consolidate the UAE’s leadership and Abu Dhabi’s global position in organizing and hosting various sporting events.

In turn, international fighter and Canadian artist Georges St. Pierre said: I am proud of the strong fights I saw in Abu Dhabi and the great passion of everyone to follow the competitions. Abu Dhabi offers everyone a great event that deserves attention, and it is certain that this sport is highly appreciated, and sport in general is important for everyone’s health. ».