The first months of Maserati’s official return to racing weren’t exactly happy. The Tipo Folgore, powered by the DS powertrain managed by the control software developed in Modena, showed improved performance especially over one lap. However, driving errors, technical problems and a lot of bad luck meant that the points tally collected by Trident was well below what was expressed on the track. On the occasion of the opening of ticket sales for the E-Prix in Rome he spoke again John Thomas Sgrohead of the Maserati racing department, who believes in the arrival of better results in the next rounds, confirming his support for the team.

Podium goal

“This is our first year in Formula E”, comments Sgro. “We are optimistic, because we have two cars with good competitiveness and two extremely well-prepared drivers. In our first league we are learning a lot from one race to the next. We show resilience as well as a very strong team spirit and take the breaks between E-Prixes as an opportunity to improve. Obviously the beginning was difficult, but we are spurred on by the difficult things. I’m thrilled to say that we have all the capabilities to finish on the podium, I’m very optimistic about that. The whole team prepares exceptionally well for each race and we absolutely mustn’t take that for granted. Obviously we want to get on the podium, but when I’m out on the track, with all the engineers, the Team Principal and the riders, I see a team spirit and a great will to win, but no temptation to give up. In my opinion this is much more important than other things.

In the first six rounds, the Tipo Folgore have collected just three points in total, despite the fact that Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther have often brought the Trident single-seaters to the front rows of the grid. Giovanni Tommaso Sgro therefore believes that it is only a matter of time before Maserati is able to reap the fruits of its work: “I am convinced that between now and the end of the year we will take further steps, which will put us in a position to score points and hopefully podiums too. We are in this championship not to have two cars out on the trackbut to be at the top”. The goal for the future remains the victory of the E-Prix and the conquest of the championship. Sgro continues: “Motorsport is a variable world, so seeing this group putting the strength of 150 people from one race to the next gives me confidence. Obviously performance can always be improved, but we have a very strong team. We have two cars, two drivers and a team that deserve to be at the top. I say this from a professional and personal point of view. We have this ambition to be a brand that competes at the highest levels, but I can’t go too far in my optimism, because racing is a variable world. The important thing is that we have skills and a grit that make me optimistic about that we will reach the highest levels of the Formula E championship”.

Great expectations for Rome

The words of the Maserati Corse manager come on the day in which the sale of tickets for the Rome E-Prix officially opens. The double round of the EUR will be the home match for the Trident, which has already started preparing to welcome its fans: “We are preparing a robust plan. After the departure in Mexico we went around the world and we return to Europe with the stop in Berlin, but there is a lot of energy around our first race in Rome. Obviously our origins are in Modena, but racing in Italy will be a great moment for us. We are the first Italian luxury brand to race in Formula E. I can’t wait to see our two cars on track in the Italian capital.”

Maserati shares its birthplace of Modena with another historical brand of Italian motorsport: Ferrari. “We are almost cousins, but obviously also two different brands with different histories”, comments Sgro. “Modena represents a lot for the automobile and motorsport, in Italy and in the world. Many car manufacturers have a story to tell and we have ours. I think we are deeply rooted in the Italian world and in the Motor Valley and we are proud of this. I would not like to compare Ferrari and Maserati, because they are different brands, but both have created a sporting legacy around the world. We are proud of what we have done in the history of Maserati, which will also turn 110 next year”.

The return of image

Racing represents a technological testing ground for series production, which in Maserati’s case is already heavily electrified with the Folgore models. However, at the same time motorsport is an important showcase for media exposure, essential for relaunching the Trident brand. “Four years ago, at the launch of the MC20, we made a promise to get back on track and we kept it on three different platforms: Formula E, GT2 and Project24”. After the first months of his stay in the championship, Giovanni Tommaso Sgro assures that Maserati is already enjoying a good return in terms of image: “We are a historic brand in the racing world. Ever since our first race in Mexico in January we have been getting the hang of it a very important return from a qualitative and quantitative point of view. Maserati has a history of almost 100 years on the track, which is why it was really exciting for us and for all our fans around the world to see the Trident in the race again. We were born on the track, so we feel at home”.