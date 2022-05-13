Yesterday scientists collaborating on the impressive Event Horizon Telescope project (EHT) they released an image of Sgr A * (Sagittarius A *), the gigantic black hole that moves in the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, giving the whole world the second ever photograph of a supermassive black hole and this time it’s a black hole relatively close to home.

This celestial gift comes from the same project that caused a sensation in 2019 when they released the first image taken of a black hole, that now iconic blurry orange photo showed a supermassive black hole at the heart of a giant galaxy called Messier 87or M87, which is found 55 million light years from Earth.

The groundbreaking result helped scientists verify the circular shape of these objects and a further confirm Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativitywhich predicted the existence of black holes.

Now, the team is back with another photo of a black hole, and this would be right in “our backyard”. Located 26,000 light years from Earthit is thought that Sgr A * (or Sagittarius A *) has about 4 million times the mass of our Sunwith scientists inferring its existence at the center of our galaxy for decades based on the way objects move around it.

This however is the first time that we have a direct image of its dark core, or “shadow,” even more evidence of the nexus life of our cosmic neighborhood.

“Until now we had no direct image confirming that Sgr A * was indeed a black hole. This image shows a ring of light surrounding darkness, the telltale sign of the black hole’s shadow. “

he said Feryal Özel, University of Arizona astronomer and EHT memberduring a press conference in which he announced the news.

With each new supermassive black hole image we get, scientists learn more about these enigmatic objects, and about that. Meredith Clark Powella researcher on black holes at Stanford University, said:

“These supermassive black holes, we don’t really know how they formed or grew so large, so it’s a very active research area.”

In truth, you cannot directly capture an image of a black holethe latter by their very nature, cannot be “seen”, since these objects are so massive that nothing can escape their gravitational pull, including light, instead we can capture the outline of a black hole.

If a supermassive black hole is surrounded by a swirling disk of gas and dust, that material will glow as the gas and dust are accelerated and heated by the nearby hole’s powerful gravitational pull, therefore what EHT is actually capturing is the shadow of the black hole against the backdrop of that glowing gas and dust.

How we got the photo of Sgr A *

Taking pictures of these black hole shadows is no easy task thoughIn fact, to capture an image like this of Sgr A *, a single telescope would have to be the size of planet Earth to get the job done, according to the Event Horizon Telescope group.

Since building such an apparatus is not exactly realistic, scientists have come up with an alternative solution, the EHT, which is a vast array of radio antennas spread across five different continents.

Radio telescopes all work together to observe the same object, behaving as if they were a giant telescope the size of a planet. It is therefore up to the EHT scientists to put together the data collected by the telescopes to create a single image.

EHT used the same technique to capture M87, i.e. eight EHT radio antennas spent a week observing that black hole in April 2017, which then took months and months of work to compile the data in the image that was ultimately released at the same time, EHT also observed Sagittarius A *, but creating his image proved to be much more challenging and time-consuming.

“Taking a picture with the EHT is like listening to a song played on a piano that is missing many keys”

he said during the press conference Katie Bouman, a Caltech astronomer.

Although it is closer to Earth than the black hole of M87, Sgr A * is smaller and less active and the material surrounding the object is much weaker, which makes observation more difficult, furthermore the material surrounding Sgr A * shows a strange glow when the particles surrounding the black hole are accelerated to much higher energies.

Although it creates an interesting light show, it changes the composition of the black hole every few hours, making it difficult to observe over time, plus the material swirling around Sgr A * near the event horizon – the tipping point for particles falling into the black hole – it moves so incredibly fast that the object appears to change in real time.

“This means that while we were collecting data during the Earth’s rotation, the material was swirling around Sgr A * so rapidly that Sgr A *’s appearance could change by the minute”

Bouman said.

In addition to all this, Sgr A * is in our own galaxy, which makes it more difficult to see it from Earth, in fact observing this black hole means peering through the galactic plane of the Milky Way and all the gaseous material between us and the black hole. and sadly this provides a lot of interference that scientists have had to work around.

“The result is an image that until we finished our analyzes, we were never sure we could get”

he said during the press conference Vincent Fish, MIT Haystack Observatory astronomer and EHT collaborator.

When EHT scientists looked at Sgr A *, they collected about 3.5 petabytes of data, which is equivalent to about 100 million TikTok videos, according to Fish, which obviously translates into too large a number of data to be streamed over the Internet.

The team had to transfer the information by sending hundreds of hard drives to correlation centers in Westford, Massachusetts and Bonn, Germany, where the supercomputers compiled the signals together.

Subsequently, the data underwent an intense calibration process, as scientists attempted to build the best possible image of the black hole’s silhouette and plasma, and part of this calibration process had to move online as well when the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resulting image is the one that was unveiled today, although it may seem a bit blurry to the average observer, however this is simply due to the limitations of our instruments here on Earth.

“Every telescope has something we call the diffraction limit. These are the best features he can see, and that’s basically the level we’re seeing here. “

he said during the press conference Michael Johnson, astrophysicist at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Despite this, with this blurry image, scientists have already learned a lot, first they established that Sgr A * is not a particularly hungry black hole, only a small part of the material surrounding the object actually makes it inside.

“If Monsignor A * were a person, he would consume only one grain of rice every million years”

Johnson said. Even Sgr A * does not convert much of its gravitational energy into light, and the gravitational pull of some black holes, such as the one at the center of M87, can actually accelerate the surrounding plasma, causing the material to escape in the form of jets of light. .

This is not the case with Sgr A *, which is a much quieter type of black hole, with that type of black hole that could be the standard, and as Johnson stated:

“Sgr A * offers us a much more standard view of the state of silent and quiescent black holes. The M87 was exciting because it was extraordinary. Sgr A * is exciting because it is common “.

Now, with two images of black holes on its resume, the EHT collaboration has big plans for the future as it is adding even more telescopes with the aim of creating the next generation Event Horizon Telescope (ngEHT). this will potentially allow scientists to process a moving image of a black hole, showing how it evolves over time.

“This enhancement will help us move from these stills to capturing the first high-resolution footage of black holes, allowing us to see them in action and continuing this quest to the edge of the unknown.”

finally concluded Johnson.

