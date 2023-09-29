Election programCouples with relationship problems should receive free therapy and natural disasters are ‘profound warnings from God’ to call people to ‘conversion’, the SGP writes in the election manifesto. The party also fights against ‘the woke ideology’, which ‘wants to silence critical voices’.
Hanneke Keultjes
