It doesn't happen that often in politics, but SGP member and intended informant Elbert Dijkgraaf did it: choose his family.

In 2018, Dijkgraaf suddenly resigned after eight years in the House of Representatives. The heavy work in parliament had led to tensions in his marriage, Dijkgraaf wrote to then Speaker of the House Khadija Arib (PvdA): “If you try to be a good Member of Parliament, it takes a lot. If your relationship also costs a lot of energy, then you compromise on both sides.” Dijkgraaf left politics – without taking advantage of the redundancy pay scheme.

Choosing his private life did not mean that Dijkgraaf had revolutionary ideas about the division of roles between men and women. In an interview with NRC In 2011 he passionately defended the then applicable SGP party regulations that excluded women from political positions. “The common opinion is that women should be on that list. I think that is intolerance of modern thinking,” Dijkgraaf said at the time.

The Reformed Elbert Dijkgraaf (Almelo, 1970) studied economics at Erasmus University, where he became a professor in 2009. As a scientist, he studied the role of the government in environmental issues, such as drinking water or the climate. At the same time, he was chairman of the SGP youth from 1999 to 2003. After a failed attempt in 2006, he entered Parliament in 2010, where he became a respected spokesperson in the areas of finance, agriculture, defense and the environment.

Dijkgraaf, now a professor in Rotterdam again, is an expert in the field of public finances. For example, he was a member of a supervisory committee for a major study by consultant PwC into the financing of secondary vocational education, higher professional education and university education. In 2022, he was appointed member of the 'expertise circle' of the Council of State that advises on the Budget Memorandum. In 2023, Dijkgraaf (as a member of the 'reflection table') was involved in the failed Agricultural Agreement between the government and farmers' organizations.

Dijkgraaf has not been active for the SGP for some time and has not informed his party that he had been asked to act as an informant. Party chairman Chris Stoffer says he was not informed of his nomination, but speaks of “a sensible choice” that is supported by the SGP.

His departure from Parliament could not save Dijkgraaf's marriage. After his divorce, he remarried a politician: former State Secretary for Social Affairs and Minister for Medical Care Tamara van Ark (VVD).