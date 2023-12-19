Farewell interviewAfter 25 years as a Member of Parliament, Kees van der Staaij (55) is now an unofficial citizen. The SGP member acknowledges that his own party contributed to the polarization. Yet in this interview he argues for more respect between politicians and the return of the group leader's trip. “You have to watch out for a pinball democracy.”
Hanneke Keultjes
