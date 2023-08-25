With videoSGP leader Kees van der Staaij says goodbye to national politics after 25 years. He is the longest-serving Member of Parliament. SGP Member of Parliament Chris Stoffer succeeds Van der Staaij as party leader.



Hans van Soest



Aug 25, 2023

Van der Staaij entered the House of Representatives in 1998 as a 29-year-old and in 2010 he succeeded Bas van der Vlies as party leader of the SGP, who had been a member of parliament for 29 years. Van der Staaij did not achieve that record, but because he was the most experienced member of parliament, fellow MPs elected him chairman of a committee that repeatedly came up with proposals to improve the functioning of the House of Representatives.

In a statement to members of his party, Van der Staaij writes that his work has demanded a lot from him and his family. 'The pressure has increased over time to always be alert and available, to find something about everything, and to always be sufficiently visible in the (social) media.' According to Van der Staaij, this 'was gradually becoming more difficult for him'.

The 54-year-old SGP member does not yet know what he will do next. His successor Chris Stoffer has been in the House of Representatives since 2017. According to Van der Staaij, ‘the office of Member of Parliament is not a vocation for life’. Our time is changing fast and strong. A regular changing of the guard is therefore useful and sensible.’

Kees van der Staaij (SGP) during a legislative consultation in the House of Representatives. © ANP / ANP



Including Van der Staaij, 34 MPs have already said they do not want to continue after the elections, including President of the House Vera Bergkamp, ​​CDA party leader Pieter Heerma and PvdA leader Attje Kuiken. Several leaders from the cabinet have also announced that they will not return, such as Prime Minister Mark Rutte and ministers Wopke Hoekstra (CDA), Sigrid Kaag (D66) and Carola Schouten (Christian Union). The most experienced MP after the election is PVV leader Geert Wilders, followed by Pieter Omtzigt.

Van der Staaij writes that he regrets that a lot of experience is being lost. “However, I do not believe that it is the best way to increase the average term of office of MPs by allowing MPs who have held this office for 25 years to sit even longer.”

