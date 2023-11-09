Sgarbi’s former driver and that day in Ferrara: “A policeman raised a flag and they took my license away. Here’s what happened next”

Continue to pursue the case Sgarbi raised by Il Fatto Quotidiano. This time it’s a man speaking another former driver of the undersecretary to Culture who was nominated anti-mafia councilor on March 23, 2012 a Salemi, the Sicilian town where Sgarbi was mayor. Pasquale La Mura is now 55 years old and works for an entrepreneur. “I don’t hold any grudges – he tells Il Fatto – for Sgarbi, quite the opposite. If I talk about this story today it’s because I think it’s time that politicians’ drivers in this country have the right to regular contracts and adequate treatments”. This is how Mura describes that period of her life. “I was the his driver from 2006 to 2012“. First he was a salesman, then the real inspiration: “Thanks to Vittorio I stayed in the best hotels in Italy, with him I traveled everywhere and met influential people, an incredible experience, which I chose and today I do not deny“.

Certain, there was also a price to pay and it was – continues Il Fatto – “life in Sgarbi’s style”, with its “irregularities”. Pasquale tells about he ran at breakneck speed up and down Italy. “He said ‘let’s go, we have to be in Rome’ and I did Milan-Rome in three and a half hours, like a Frecciarossa. There were no Saturdays and Sundays, night and day were reversed.” Until one day, near Ferraraa red paddle rises for him. TO Mura takes away the driving licence for a few months. “I wasn’t with him, but I was reaching out to him. He proved to be understanding.” Sgarbi, after his driver lost his license, found a way to guarantee the same a salary of 1,000 euros per month, paid with public money.

