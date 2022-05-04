New clash between the two after the 2019 quarrel that saw them as protagonists.

Vittorio Sgarbi and Giampiero Mughini are two characters certainly very sparkling difficult to keep at bay. And in fact it happens that when they are in the studio in the same program most of the time it ends up in a fight.

It had already happened in 2019, apparently it happened again at Maurizio Costanzo Show. The program recorded a few days before will air this Wednesday evening on Canale 5 and apparently we will see some good ones, even if it is not yet clear if the scene will be cut or broadcast.

To read the indiscretion launched by Dagospia the clash between the two was quite violent, almost coming to blows with one of the two who then fell tumbling to the ground.

Apparently the two have begun to quarrel over a difference of views on war in Ukraine.

As told by Giuseppe Candela by Dagospia “It ended in blows between Vittorio Sgarbi and Giampiero Mughini. A fight that took place in the afternoon during the recording of the “Maurizio Costanzo Show”, aired Wednesday evening in the late evening on Canale 5. Tension exploded during a debate on Russia, with subsequent physical confrontation and Sgarbi’s fall to the ground “.

Sgarbi vs Mughini: the precedent at Tonera Italia

Vittorio Sgarbi and Giampiero Mughini they became the protagonists of a violent clash already in July 2019 on the occasion of the broadcast Tonight Italy Summer.

Topic of discussion Matteo Salvini who had refused to testify in Parliament on the matter Russia-Gate. Sgarbi came up with a criticism of the judiciary. “This is not an investigation, this is a crime! it is a crime. Corrupt, corrupt, corrupt judiciary“.

Mughini obviously disagreed replied: “It’s embarrassing to have him next to you. This term belongs to you and I would like you not to break my cogs. Now what do I do, I’ll kick him in the c ** o ?! You piece of shit! A piece of me ***!“.

At one point Sgarbi with lots of chairs tried to hit him, all seasoned with numerous offenses.