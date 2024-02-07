Sgarbi, the offer to the prince's driver (who financed him) for a position in the ministry

Victor Sgarbi he hasn't resigned from yet undersecretary to Culture. The art critic announced the step back but has not yet formalized it. “Meloni comes back tomorrow and I'll bring them to her“, says Sgarbi. But in the meantime they are popping up new shadows on his behaviors. Just arrived at ministry, – according to what appears to Il Fatto Quotidiano – the man who manages the assets of the foundation which pays him as artistic director tried to place it there. The contract was for the Genoese Claudio Sensations76 years old, former carabiniere, chancellor of the Monegasque consulate in Genoa, administrator of the heritage of the prince Dominic Antonio Pallavicino and his spare time “driver”. It didn't go throughbut not for the conflict of interest: the interested party he had no intention of moving and “clocking out”.

In November il Fatto reported two Pallavicino bank transfers in favor of the undersecretary from 50 thousand euros. Citing those payments, the article recalled how on 2 January 2023 Sgarbi had taken part in the dispute over a car park near the Palace which was very unpleasant to the prince, specifically asking for the head of the superintendent who had authorized it. In a video – continues Il Fatto – he showed photos of the construction site, failing to hide the name of the sender: Claudio Senzioni, the Prince's keeper, president of Tauride Srl, a company that manages 16 million euros of real estate assets and former director of the ” Il Palazzo Srl”, the company that enhances it.

There aesthetic protest by Sgarbi (“foul cub“) was, however, the tip of the iceberg. Il Fatto is now able to prove, documents in hand, that a few months before the video (and subsequent bank transfers), Sgarbi asked the ministry to contract the trustee of the Prince who arranged the payments in his favor. The request of a direct collaboration assignment it dates back to November 11, 2022 and was formalized to the Chief of Staff on January 18, two weeks after the video. But he refuses: “I should have clocked in from eight – he tells Il Fatto – and clocked in”.