Vittorio Sgarbi investigated, new troubles for the former undersecretary

Victor Sgarbi is under investigation, this time there Rome Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of “undue inducement“, for alleged pressures on the Ministry of Culture for remove the constraint on a painting of your interestthen bought by his partner, Sabrina Hill. This time the well-known art critic is accused of the alleged pressure brought forward, between the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, against – according to what appears to Il Fatto Quotidiano – some officials of the Ministry of Culture. With the aim of convincing the department not to withhold, exercising the right of first refusal on unencumbered assets, the framework of Victor Zecchin The Fairy Garden.

The work – continues Il Fatto – had been purchased by Sgarbi’s partner For 148 thousand euros in October 2020. For this reason the prosecutors hypothesize the crime of undue inducement. The purchase of the painting has already cost the two a request for indictment for fraudulent evasion of tax payments. The Economic and Financial Police Unit of Rome – according to what was reported by Il Fatto – would have heard as witnesses two ministry officials. That they would talk about persistent phone calls and excited by Sgarbi, at the time deputy and then a public official, until he convinced the officials to renounce the bond.