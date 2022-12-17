Interviewed by ‘Republic‘, Vittorio Sgarbi spoke of the San Siro stadium. These are the declarations of the undersecretary for culture: “The process to bind San Siro has started. It is senseless to tear it down. We are preparing a bond to protect the monument. The process has already started and the director general of the ministry will soon sign it. From Berlusconi to Salvini, up to Milly Moratti, there is no one who has said they want to tear it down and spend 50 million to tear it down and really absurd.It will be a historical relational protection constraint, which does not concern the age of the monument but its symbolic value “, its importance as a historical memory for the fans, for Inter and Milan and for Milan. The Meazza is the stadium of the Milanese”. Milan transfer market, Real Madrid download a midfielder? The last.