Sgarbi case, the owner of the painting speaks: “It was a February morning, I have clear memories of that theft”

On the case of theft of the painting of Manettiwhich led to the inclusion in the register of suspects of Vittorio Sgarbinow comes the version of owner of the painting, it is about Margherita Buzio and the castle is his Buriasco (Turin) from which the original work was allegedly stolen in February 2013. Margherita Buzio – we read in La Stampa – he has clear memories of that morning of February when, after seeing some footprints in the snow, had entered the castle and had entered the castle, where she realized that the work had been stolen, badly cut from the frame. “In its place was a plasticized canvas on which they had printed a reproduction of the painting. Who knows, maybe they thought I wouldn't notice, but I had fixed with staples like those used by upholsterers“.

The TPC carabinieri, the unit that deals with the protection of cultural heritagein recent days – continues La Stampa – they returned to Buriasco, they heard from the woman and they took custody of both the frame and a piece of the original canvas that had been cut in the night and forgotten by thieves. The investigators reread his old complaint in which he spoke of the meetings he had had at the castle with possible new managers, and among these he had also met Paolo Bocedi (now president of the anti-racket association SOS Italia Libera), collaborator and friend of Sgarbi, who had asked her if that large painting was for sale. Buzio's response was clear: “I would have sold the painting with the castle“.

