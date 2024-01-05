Vittorio Sgarbi and the stolen painting, the HD photo reveals the truth about the work

The case of the stolen painting appeared in an exhibition of Vittorio Sgarbi. The undersecretary has long maintained that his work is different from the stolen one but an investigation by Report and Il Fatto Quotidiano would show some overwhelming evidence. According to the Rai Tre broadcast and the newspaper directed by Travaglio, in fact, Sgarbi he would have had a clone made to a company Correggio and the high definition scan would reveal defects and patches identical to the stolen work in the castle. The painting of Manetti “discovered” by Sgarbi is the same one stolen from Buriasco Castle. An infinite number of details that fit together suggest it, experts confirm it. In 2021 Vittorio Sgarbi will showcase in Lucca the “Capture of Saint Peter”, a precious canvas which he presents as “unpublished” by Rutilio Manetti and his property. He says he found her in his villa in Viterbo “for a kick in the ass”.



But it turns out – continues Il Fatto – that there had been an identical painting stolen from the Castle in 2013, and the exhibition's curatorial text indicating its provenance was leaking all over the place. “They are different, in mine there is a candle, the other is just a copy”, replies the undersecretary. What he doesn't say, however, is that he had the copies made himself. But there's more. Precisely the comparison between the scan used for that reproduction of the work and the photos of the restorer to whom he entrusted it three months after the theft, indicates with reasonable certainty that it is precisely the same one: canvas, pigments, tears, patches. But the main test is the fragment found at the site of theft: fits “like a glove” in the version exhibited in Lucca. On Sunday evening, Ranucci's investigation will start again from a small laboratory in the industrial area of ​​Correggio, half an hour's drive from Reggio Emilia, capable of producing a surprising reproduction on canvas of the “Capture of Saint Peter”. One was made specifically for Vittorio Sgarbiwho used the establishment as his personal “clone factory“. Photos, videos and invoices tell it.

