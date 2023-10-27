Sgarbi, the €6,000 event for 30 minutes. The debt with the tax authorities: €715 thousand

The case Vittorio Sgarbi does not turn off. Prime Minister Meloni is evaluating how and whether to intervene and it is possible that the undersecretary’s powers will be taken away. But in the meantime a decision has already been made, he will no longer preside over the Miss Italia jury. The undersecretary is under investigation in Rome for fraudulent evasion of tax payments and new details emerge. His debt with the Revenue Agency – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it concerns direct taxes and VAT not paid between 2012 and 2019. The figure of 715 thousand euros is updated to 2022: with the new interest calculation it will increase. But he assures that he has been “regularly scrapping” the folders “since March of this year”. While his lawyer Giampaolo Cicconi says that the investigation into the painting purchased by his partner Sabrina Colle “it can only end with an archivingit was a gift from others”. And he adds that the critic has already paid 250 thousand euros to offset the debt with the tax authorities.

Also appearing – continues Il Fatto – are emails from Nino Ippolito, the undersecretary’s head of secretariat. “You must find a sponsor who allows you to pay a fee of no less than 3 thousand euros”, he wrote to the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio which wanted to hire him for the “Art and law” day. The administrator of Sgarbi’s agenda and the Arls Srl company organized 33 paid events in nine months. Then another event, the undersecretary was in Messina for a documentary sponsored by the Municipality and the Region. “The Hon. Sgarbi should only attend the event and in the last 30 minutes of the event, as there will be thanks with relative delivery of parchments, if he wanted to discuss a topic covered in the documentary, it would be an honor for the entire organization” . The fee? Six thousand euros for 30 minutes, plus VAT.

