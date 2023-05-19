Vittorio Sgarbi takes the wrong villa in Como and crashes the party

Vittorio Sgarbi was on his way to Como to participate in the Festival of Light as guest of honour. The event took place at Villa Olmo, a wonderful location on the lake. However, the art critic – known for his irreverent irony – took a detour before arriving at his destination, getting the villa wrong in which to show up. Sgarbi has fthus ended to enter Villa del Grumello where he improvised in the middle of a Wedding party.

Welcomed amid general amazement and hilarity, the new mayor of Arpino (FR) decided to spend some time entertaining the other guests with his (unexpected) presence. There newly wed commented as follows: “He was offered a glass of bubbles for the toast, but having to hold a conference where they were already waiting for him did not take advantage. He stopped at all the tables to greet the guests: he was very kind to everyone“.

Vittorio Sgarbi is not new to these “misunderstandings”especially when it comes to weddings. In fact, last September he had confused the castle where he had to go to attend an appointment. The art critic has reached the locality of Calcio (BG) e has made its entrance inside the Silvestri Castle, where to welcome him he found two strangers, also married, who were celebrating the happy event with their guests. At that point, Sgarbi has well thought of taking advantage and staying for a few selfies and a cheerful “singing”..

Vittorio Sgarbi



