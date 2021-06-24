Sgarbi, still in trouble: investigated. Illicit export of a painting

After the story of the alleged fake works passed off as masterpieces by the artist from the Marches Gino De Dominicis, for which Vittorio Sgarbi is accused of criminal association and false authentications (the preliminary hearing was adjourned to June 30), another judicial investigation – we read on Repubblica – touches the candidate councilor for culture of Rome. The art critic is accused of illicit exportation of a canvas attributed to the Caravaggesque master Valentin de Boulogne and whose commercial value is estimated at five million euros.

Sgarbi and his historical partner Sabrina Colle (also investigated) – continues Repubblica – are considered by the investigators to be the owners “or in any case the holders” of the painting, which the Carabinieri of the Cultural Heritage Protection Command have found in an apartment in the Principality of Monaco. Returned to Italy on June 15, it is now seized. The accusation made by the Syracuse prosecutor is that of having tried to sell the precious canvas on the international market “in the awareness, however, of not having the certificate of free circulation or export license”. In other words, the authorization necessary to bring out of Italy heritages of artistic interest.

