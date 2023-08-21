Sgarbi still defends Vannacci: “He writes things of common sense”

Vittorio Sgarbi throws himself headlong into the controversy over General Vannacci and the self-published book by the former head of the Folgore paratroopers. The positions taken by the soldier, who claims the “right to hate” and argues that the “physical features” of the volleyball player Paola Egonu “do not represent the Italian spirit”, have sparked strong protests from the opposition but have also divided the majority, after the announcement of a disciplinary examination by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

According to Sgarbi, Vannacci’s book “is full of common sense things related to the thought of the Pope, who can look at homosexuals with mercy and understanding, but is against gay unions”. “General Vannacci is against gay unions, I don’t see why he can’t write it,” added the Undersecretary of Culture, interviewed by journalist Stefano Zurlo at the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte in Viareggio. The undersecretary had previously underlined that “it must be allowed not in uniform, but in a book, to write one’s ideas, among other things linked to profound Christian principles without suffering sanctions”.

During the interview, Sgarbi also gave his votes to some government officials, assigning an 8 to the Minister of Education Sangiuliano, 10 to the Minister of Institutional Reforms Casellati, 5 to the head of the Economy Giorgetti (“is it still there? Is it been absorbed by Meloni”) and 4 to Crosetto. “Tajani? I don’t remember, he is a minister of what?” continued the art critic. “Salvini seems to me to be good, if there is a road or a bridge to fix, I’ll call him. Meloni is good, tenacious, determined ”, he said.

The undersecretary also had his say on rented wombs, comparing the use of GPA by same-sex couples to adopting a “little dog”. “We all have homosexual friends, we love them and they are nice. Having children with a surrogate uterus… You and I get married, which is unlikely, then we want a child like wanting a dog, we take a woman, we get her pregnant, but what’s that? It’s not that you have the right to paternity, paternity and maternity are linked to a relationship between a man and a woman who have children,” said Sgarbi, also arguing that fascism would have demonstrated that it has a “vision”.

“Benito Mussolini made a nation, then he got the alliance wrong and ended up as absolute evil, leaving however an Italy which on a monumental level denounces that it had seen what the whole Christian Democrat world had not seen, which destroyed the Italy. The fascist architecture is there, so a vision proved it,” he said.