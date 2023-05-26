“Casalino queer hysterical”, Sgarbi convicted of defamation. The insult during the January 30, 2020 episode of the show hosted by Barbara Palombelli on Network4





The undersecretary risks paying a very high fine. Vittorio Sgarbi, during an episode of Stasera Italia on Rete4, defined Rocco Casalino as a “useless queer”. He was convicted of defamation against the former spokesman of Palazzo Chigi and will have to pay: a 1,000-euro fine and 3,000 for legal costs. And then there is the compensation for damages, still to be quantified, which the civil party estimates in the order of 50 thousand euros.

According to what roma.repubblica.it writes, during the January 30, 2020 episode of the broadcast conducted by Barbara Palombelli the critic, who had been mayor of Arpino for a few days, had launched into a long invective against the Giallorossi government led by Giuseppe Conte. He had already called into question the then ministers Luigi Di Maio and Lorenzo Fioramonti (defining them “intermediate figures who are worthless”), before foisting the discriminatory insult on the spokesman of the Prime Minister: “Rocco Casalino, a useless queer”. A personal and disparaging offense on sexual orientation that the journalist and politician of the 5 Star Movement did not let go.

