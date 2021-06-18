Sgarbi, “Prosecutor’s art expert? Doesn’t recognize the Modigliani”

Vittorio Sgarbi risks the trial for a case of authentication of false works of art. The accusation against him is of criminal association and false certifications. The facts date back to 2012 and went on until 2015. The next 30 June will decide on the indictment. The artist in question is Gino De Dominicis, the Ancona painter who lived between 1947 and 1998. “We are discussing an author – explains Sgarbi to Corriere della Sera – who has been dead for less than fifty years. We cannot yet legitimately speak of universally recognized masterpieces. We are still in a sort of limbo. just saying”.

“Behind all this story – continues Sgarbi al Corriere – there is Tomassoni (the critic and collector Italo Tomassoni), who owns about eighty of his works. Things are different: I say that those owned by Tomassoni and not those seized by the judicial police. The expert of the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of the investigation is the one who considered fake Modigliani. An expert who goes around with a pendulum clock and Otelma’s magician’s tools. I would do what I did. The phone calls to the ministers? Never thought that the magistrates would be intimidated. I just wanted them to know they were dealing with an illiterate judicial police of art “.