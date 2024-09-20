Sgarbi on trial for de Boulogne: 5.5 million work exported illegally, according to the prosecution

Victor Sgarbi he goes to trial for that from Boulogne taken abroad. The art critic received a direct quote from Imperia and the accusation is of illicit export of cultural goods. The hearing – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – is set for February. His partner Sabrina is going to trial with him Hill and the impresario Gianni Filippini. They are accused of having tried to export the painting without permission Concert with drinker attributed to the Caravaggio-esque Valentin de Boulogne seized on June 11, 2021 in the Principality of Monk. A canvas from the estimated value of 5.5 millionThe investigation started in 2019 from Syracuse and a part of it arrived in Imperia in 2021 due to territorial jurisdiction.

The investigation started by the prosecutor Alberto Lari and the PM Barbara Bresci and then Francesca Dentis, always with the support of the Carabinieri Command for the protection of the cultural heritage of Rome, – continues Il Fatto – has allowed reconstruct all the phases of the alleged illicit operation. The journalistic investigation had also reconstructed the ways in which the painting was ended up in the critic’s house: through one of its historic drivers, Giacomo Crotti, who recently passed away, it was purchased in 2014 in Barley newa municipality in the Brescia area bordering the province of Cremona, for only 10 thousand eurosin cash and in black.