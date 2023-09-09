The Segre-Seymandi case, Vittorio Sgarbi’s speech on Affaritaliani.it

Who was he referring to? Vittorio Sgarbi when he spoke on Pomeriggio Cinque about a “Florentine politician who was already a lover of Barbara d’Urso”, referring to the list of alleged relationships outside of Cristina Seymandi’s official engagement?



Many have asked themselves this Affaritaliani.it he asked the undersecretary for culture and art critic directly. But first a quick summary. In mid-August the video in which Massimo Segrea Turin banker, speaking at a party in front of all his friends, leaves his future spouse (the businesswoman Cristina Seymandi) publicly revealing discovered betrayals, it makes the rounds of all Italian websites and newspapers.

THE VIDEO IN WHICH VITTORIO SGARBI TALKS ABOUT A “FLORENTINE POLITICIAN”

“Florentine politician and lover of BARBARA D’URSO” Sgarbi shock a #Afternoon5 pic.twitter.com/vHo0D9MYDh — Boomerissima (@Boomerissima) September 5, 2023

In the film Segre talks about a lawyer that he would have had a relationship with Seymandi. But since then, speculation and various gossip have attributed various relationships to the professional outside of his official engagement.

THE VIDEO IN WHICH MASSIMO SEGRE PUBLICLY LEAVES CRISTINA SEYMANDI ACCUSING HER OF CHEATING

“I made a senseless joke, I apologize to Mrs Seymandi, who was obviously very stressed. I was referring to my comrade’s letter which talks about people in high places”, said Sgarbi when reached by Affaritaliani.it.

Just this morning the Piedmontese entrepreneur, speaking with the Corriere della Serashe said to herself shocked by Vittorio Sgarbi’s words on Pomeriggio 5. “The shameful campaign of sloppy gossip, the morbidity based on nothing and the vulgar attacks on my person continues,” she declared.

Sgarbi he specified that the reference to the Florentine politician was intended for the mayor of Florence present in the studio at the timenothing more than a tease to Dario Nardella. “It was just a game, a salon had been created,” explained the art critic who covered the story “like a comedy piece” speaking “of Traviata and Othello” without considering it “a real fact”, therefore “everything I said was fantasy”, a “surrealist reasoning” That “It had nothing to do with reality.”

For the lawyer Claudio Strata, of the legal team assisting the entrepreneur, it is about “a long list of falsehoods whose circulation began that evening of July 27th and which certainly, sooner or later, someone will account for”.

