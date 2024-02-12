Sgarbi, new crusade against mega shovels: “Let's save Pitigliano from the monster”

Vittorio Sgarbi resigned as Undersecretary of Culture a few days ago, but he does not give up his battles in defense of the Italian landscape. And he launches his appeal in defense of Pitigliano, the town in Tuscia, known as “the little Jerusalem” and for its Etruscan quarries, where a mega wind farm risks upsetting the harmony of its territory.

Sgarbi's initiative starts with a reminder to Minister Sangiuliano, as guarantor of the activity of the Superintendence of Fine Arts and Landscape: “The first task of a minister must be to save the landscape identity threatened by destructive violence by his holiest places. It is impossible not to take a firm and clear position on a matter that I have always indicated as a priority for the ministry, with respect to the destruction of territories, in Puglia as in Sicily and Sardinia, and now also in Tuscia, and guarantee maximum support to all frontline superintendents, like Margherita Eichberg, to prevent the upheaval of the landscape. If I think about the devastation that risks occurring in Pitigliano, where they want to build 6 mega wind turbines of over 200 meters each.

The solidarity of Niccolò Ammanniti

“The protest of citizens and environmentalist associations, also supported by the writer Niccolò Ammaniti – explains Sgarbi – requires a mobilization of men of culture, writers, artists who, like Balthus and Twombly, Castellani and Agamben, had and have chosen Tuscia as place of meditation: for what it is, not for what it can monstrously become”.

In Lazio, President Rocca had committed to the invasion of wind and photovoltaic energy”

“I remember – adds Sgarbi – the commitment of the president of the Rocca Region not to allow further wind farms in Lazio, inviting him to oppose the invasion, a real metastasis, of wind and photovoltaic energy, also with an appeal to the Constitutional Court, after the declarations to the Chamber of Deputies by President Silvana Sciarra on respect for the “visual aspect of the landscape” and its agricultural vocation. Silence is not allowed! And the cry – concludes Sgarbi – must reach the President of the Republic”.