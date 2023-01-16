Sgarbi-Morgan, the insults in chat. Already finished the “honeymoon”

Vittorio Sgarbionce nominated undersecretary at the Culture by the premier Melonshad expressed the desire to have in his working group at the Ministry, also the singer of Bluvertigo and former judge of X-Factor Marco Castoldiin art morgan. The art critic had spent a lot to get Morgan to be part of the his teambut things – we read in the Corriere della Sera – seem be changed and also a lot quickly. Reading it message exchange between the two, later made public, it is understood that the collaboration has in all probability reached the terminus. «You have no heart». «My head is enough». «You are a rat». These are just some of the phrases that the undersecretary to the Ministry of Culture e morganthey exchanged.

The harsh confrontation – continues the Corriere – it happened in the chat called “Renaissance Dissolution“, created by Rude and of which Morgan is also a director. He was, indeed. Because Sgarbi has it before removedthen changed the name of the chat to “Sgarbistan” and then readmitted him, but no longer with the power to administer it. Among the triggering causes of furious quarreljust the fact that Morgan would deletedwithout consulting Sgarbi, several names of the chat which, in his view, had not taken the his commitment for a project on the figure of Luigi Tenco. Morgan would have felt”defamed” And “not defended“.

