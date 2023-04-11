“I questioned her and I discovered that she was absolutely guilty of what she did, namely to teach the same values ​​on which our civilization is based”: Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture in the Meloni government, met yesterday 10 April Marisa Francescangeli, teacher suspended with salary reduction by the Regional School Office of Sardinia for having had her third grade students build a rosary in the classroom and then have them recite some prayers such as the Our Father and the Hail Mary.

A few days ago the art critic had intervened with a video on social media in defense of women, asking the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara to revoke the suspension and the salary “cut”. In Orosei, in the province of Oristano, Sgarbi then met Francescangeli: “Simple, effective, determined. The abuse is only of those who have established sanctions with unfounded accusations. Every contrast between secularism and religion is contradicted by Benedetto Croce who inspired the teacher”.

With regard to the rosary that the teacher made the children recite, “no one forgets that Matteo Salvini introduced it into politics”, recalled Sgarbi. The conversation with the teacher “was also transmitted to Minister Valditara who has evidently known only a partial report so far, which does not reveal the personality of the teacher”. Francescangeli was suspended from 27 March to 15 April: she had apologized for the affair.