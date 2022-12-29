Sgarbi: “La Russa is inappropriate to celebrate the MSI. Meloni makes a new Fiuggi”

“It was not illegitimate but at least inappropriate.” Vittorio Sgarbi also intervenes in the controversy over the celebration of the foundation of the Italian Social Movement (MSI) by Ignazio La Russa.

In an interview with La Repubblica, Sgarbi said that the president of the Senate “ends up referring to the past and not to the future like Giorgia Meloni”. “There will probably be some discussion between the two in the party”, added the Undersecretary for Culture, who said he was “convinced” of the need for a second turning point in Fiuggi.

“I proposed it to him [a Meloni] when she was at 4 percent at a breakfast I invited her to. ‘Change the name from FdI to Renaissance’, I told her, ‘let’s completely cut the flame, the memory of the MSI. The time has come to create a modern centre-right party based on the ideas of art, culture, freedom… Let’s go further’”.

According to the art critic, La Russa should not resign from the second office of state despite the “sulphurous effect” of the memory of the birth of the neo-fascist-inspired party led by Giorgio Almirante, which Sgarbi considers “no longer fascist”, just as Russia.

“The constitution could not have foreseen this. They are nostalgic for a world beaten by history. Their culture cannot ignore fascism, which however ended in 1944. La Russa did not praise Bottai, or Arnaldo Mussolini, but a party that was inside parliament. Although even then it seemed incredible to me that there was”, said Sgarbi, who invited to “open a reflection” within the Brothers of Italy.

“There are those who are direct heirs of the MSI, and those like the young Meloni who come from Fiuggi, from Fini’s breakthrough, who had already gone beyond the Pillars of Hercules and brought An to 15%. Today Meloni has doubled the consensus and if you reach 30% you will also have to deal with those with fascist and post-fascist genetic heritage. La Russa is the last emblem of that world there, which still exists, and which is also constitutive of it. But you certainly can’t kill someone from the MSI”. “You can’t say ‘go away’ to someone like La Russa who tries to say that the past is as important as the future,” she underlined.