Vittorio Sgarbi relaunches the idea of ​​a centrist federation for the 2024 European Championships in an interview with the newspaper La Verità taken from the Dagospia website.

Vittorio Sgarbi, […] Have you heard from Berlusconi now that he’s back home?

“No, but I’m among those who listened and approved him when he said that a new political entity was needed”.

Which subject?

“We must leave Meloni and the League to their parties and their electorates, and found a grouping of figures from the centrist area, around what was Forza Italia”.

I assume you are applying to lead this subject as well?

“Certain. And if this rally gets more votes than the League at the European Championships, it will be able to declare itself second in the majority”.

In short, does he propose himself as Berlusconi’s heir?

«It is unlikely that he will be able to apply directly in the next electoral appointments: I will certainly be the protagonist in this new federation. I’ve already talked about it with the guys from Forza Italia who have replaced Ronzulli ».

Well?

«Forza Italia needs to be made more modern. Its average electorate is over sixty, a vote mainly of gratitude towards Berlusconi. Young people don’t know what that party is.”

Will Renzi and Calenda also enter this project of yours?

«The smartest is Renzi. Having launched a newspaper led by a former Forza Italia player like Andrea Ruggeri gives an idea of ​​his aims ».

Meaning what?

«Renzi has understood that he will catch little on the left, because Bonaccini and Schlein solidly preside over that electorate. So he can only merge into a centrist area where the Forza Italia component is very extensive”.

And how long will this centrist federation have?

«4% must be made in the European championships, and perhaps that will already be the right occasion to kick off the project». […]

