“The law says that the conflict (of interest, ed.) exists when those who adopt a government act or omit a necessary act make this choice because it involves a specific effect on their financial sphere. I didn’t do any of this“. Thus undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi speaking this evening in the program ‘PiazzaPulita’, hosted on La7 by Corrado Formigli. Sgarbi returned to the case that broke out after ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’ put his activities in the crosshairs. His reply therefore arrived in light of the affair, linked to the consultancy and ‘external’ compensation received during his institutional mandate.

“I don’t have to defend myself because the arguments have been presented in such a way as to induce a form of greed that is simply compensation for what I have done all my life and for what any writer, any lecturer, any man of the theater does, that is I tell the story of art.” “I have been Sgarbi for more than forty years, since I started my activity as an art historian and I am not undersecretary because someone invited me, no party invited me. I am undersecretary because I am Sgarbi, so I am called because I am Sgarbi As for the functions of undersecretary, they are such, with precise delegations, which concern the safety of monuments and the Italian territory”, states Sgarbi, recalling that he “was sent the other day by the minister to see the situation of the Garisenda Tower in Bologna”.

Among the delegations that pertain to his mandate, Sgarbi cites those linked “to contemporary architecture and what concerns the activities of the Biennale and the delegation to museums. Everything you have indicated – claims the undersecretary referring to the introduction with which in the program the issue that put him in the crosshairs of criticism was told – it concerns Confindustria, a group of students, exhibition initiatives. Did you forget to mention that at the Mart in Rovereto, where I am president, or at Ferrara Arte, where I am president, in Possagno where I am president of the Canova Foundation, in Riva where I am president, I lend my business completely free of charge. They were all deemed legitimate by the so-called Antitrust”.

“The only point – continues Sgarbi – however, on which they ask me is whether I intend to continue working as a journalist for ‘Panorama’, ‘Il Giornale’, the ‘Corriere della Sera’ of Cairo, writing columns ‘art as I have always done and as I have been doing for 40 years. It is clear that an article in a newspaper is like a book, an article in a newspaper is like a conference, like a show in the theatre.’ Sgarbi recalled that “the day after tomorrow I go to Magliano and give a free conference, today I come from Bassano, I presented the new museum for free”, underlining that “there are options” The contracts mentioned in the interview, explains Sgarbi “are true. According to Peter Gomez of ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, questioned by Formigli, “not all compensation is the same and must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis”.

Sangiuliano and Meloni

“Did I not speak to Sangiuliano? I didn’t speak to him because after I read the interview, what he didn’t repeat seemed totally foreign to what I know about him – says Sgarbi -. Meloni? They both await the judgment of the Antitrust on the basis of which they will ask me to make assessments.”

Miss Italy

Sgarbi also spoke on the fact that Patrizia Mirigliani announced that “Sgarbi will not be the president of the jury“. “I want to go, they have to explain to me what Miss Italia has to do with cultural heritage”, replied the undersecretary.