Sgarbi case, the undersecretary and the journalist’s warning. The precedent and the counter-allegations

Continue to pursue the case Sgarbi relating to his golden consultancy (prohibited) and others huge debt to the tax authorities of €715 thousand. Event for which the Undersecretary of Culture is investigated by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. The art critic now goes to counterattack and it’s about a “delegitimization campaign” plot against him. Sgarbi – we read in Il Giornale – takes it out on the Fatto Quotidiano reporter Thomas Mackinson, author of the articles on his consultancy as undersecretary, explicitly accusing him of threats and attempted extortion. The journalist, according to Sgarbi, indeed he would have contacted one of his former collaborators in recent days “with repeated phone calls (many with the number blacked out) and messages, intimidating him”, and asking him “for confidential information about me”. But faced with the no, the Il Fatto reporter, sticking to the undersecretary’s story, would have sent him the following warning: “If you don’t want to talk to me – continues Il Giornale – I will soon have to talk about you from what I know. For this reason the I invite you to talk to me… I hope I have been equally clear… I’ll come out on Monday with my story about you“.

Read also: Brandizzo massacre, a new video changes everything. Workers warned of the danger

Read also: Policeman clocked out in his underwear. Now he will get his job back and his back pay

In short, Sgarbi summarizes, that of the journalist would be “one threat and attempted extortion (talk to me or otherwise I’ll write what I know about you)”. That’s not all. In addition to the complaint to the Order and the complaint, Sgarbi adds that don’t be surprised from what he discovered, explaining – continues Il Giornale – that he also “learned” that the reporter who signed the articles on his consultancy for Il Fatto is “the same Thomas Mackinson reported last May by his former publisher for a very serious crime: extortion“. He would have threatened dossiers against Massimo Massano who reported him for extortion and defamation in the press: “The complaint is taking its course”, says Massano. Mackinson’s version of Il Fatto: “True, very true, it happened. Only his complaint was promptly dismissed by the Court of Turin while the publisher now finds himself denounced by Fatto Quotidiano for defamationa proceeding in which the writer is the injured party and whoever accuses is under investigation“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

