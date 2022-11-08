Vittorio Sgarbi does not change his mind and has a mission: to save San Siro from being shot down. The Undersecretary for Culture has returned to lash out against the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, igniting the political battle, but above all complicating the goal of Inter and Milan to build a new stadium in the place of the current Meazza. This time Sgarbi spoke to Tgcom 24 and did not mince words: “Sala had a response from the entire political spectrum, from left to right, from Milly Moratti to Massimo Moratti, from Cairo to Mocchetti. The monumental bond on San Siro is there, but even if he were not there, he cannot ask me for proxies. The minister who gives proxies will answer him and not the prime minister. Sala’s letter (addressed to Meloni, ed) is that of a person who has lost control, who does not understand that no one will tear down the San Siro because that building represents an emotional and symbolic value that concerns an intangible asset. The link is not only to the monument, but to what it represents. We are talking about the Scala del Calcio … Sala wanted to make a gesture of intimidation that fell on deaf ears because after a few hours La Russa, the president of the Senate, and Rampelli, the vice president of the Chamber, both close to Meloni, said: “Great Undersecretary Sgarbi whose competence gives us back the dignity of the stadium that no one will be able to tear down “. Sala got the wrong address with his letter: be calm because we won’t do anything wrong but we will save a monument in the heart of the city and of all the Inter and Milan fans. Beyond the speculative wills behind the killing “.