Sgarbi, “the carabinieri work with me, for me”. But they are the same ones who confiscate the works of the critic

Vittorio Sgarbi continues to be at the center of the political-media debate due to the well-known affair of stolen painting by Manetti, a work that was seized from him by the police. But he emerges – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – a rather particular circumstance. The art critic, in fact, curates the exhibitions of the Heritage Core, it is precisely the same body that seizes his works. Although Sgarbi has been under investigation since 2021 for the alleged illicit export of a painting by Valentin de Boulogne with an estimated value of 5 million euros, the collaboration continued. Il Fatto asked, in light of the new theft investigation, whether Sgarbi's role and his collaboration will be reviewed. The foundation responded that it believes it should not publish its assessments through the press: “We don't think it's appropriate to add anything else“.

Read also: USA 2024, the world is preparing for Trump. Peace with Putin (and Xi?), not with Iran

Read also: Trump returns to the White House? The CDX is strengthened. First of all Salvini

“The police work with me, for me” said Vittorio Sgarbi in a fiery video against Il Fatto e Report on 7 January, a few days before the Carabinieri of the Heritage Protection Unit seized Rutilio's painting Manetti That suspected to be stolen. However, it is undeniable that Sgarbi worked with some carabiniere. Sgarbi is indeed artistic director for a decade of a foundation dedicated to the memory of Pio Alferano, a general who played a decisive role in the creation of the Nucleus in 1975. A foundation with which Sgarbi it rewards policemen, ministers, but also journalists and footballers. The foundation was founded by Alferano's wife and has its heart in Castellabate (Salerno). The Pio Alferano award is held there every year and the statuettes, among others, are awarded by Sgarbi himself.

Subscribe to the newsletter

