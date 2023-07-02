Vittorio Sgarbi responds to the criticisms and accusations against him for the language used at the Maxxi in Rome, on the evening of June 21, in an evening attended by the singer-songwriter Morgan. The ‘case’ broke out today thanks to the diffusion of a video, also published on YouTube for a few hours. “Controversies break out when they happen… I read the date of 1 July, surprisingly late: the episode is dated 21 June. It is an instrumental, delayed-fire, bogus controversy“, says Sgarbi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture, in a long video on YouTube.

Sgarbi ended up in the storm for the language used in the evening, in particular for some expressions. The episode was stigmatized by some museum employees. “The guest was actually Morgan, who asked me some questions – explains Sgarbi -. We have a jocular component in which they enter topics bordering on sexism, but no one was shocked, no one protested and everyone applauded“.

Sgarbi complains that 46 Maxxi employees wrote a letter to the president Alessandro Giuli, “saying that I swear… I say them and I will say them again and I will continue to say them! In reality I answered the questions Morgan asked me Evidently, those who were scandalized had to think about it a lot… I confirm everything. Can’t you say ‘fuck’? You can’t say it, otherwise you’ll say swear words!

And then, “How many women have I had? I didn’t ask the question, I answered playing with my memory. Everything was done to the mark and in that mark, in that amusement, there were also Morgan’s provocations. Which Do we censor Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’? Do we censor Franco Califano? Do we censor Lucio Battisti? Vulgar and sexist? Nothing happened, we played: should we be ashamed? We played: it was fun, it was theatre, it was a game and I claim everything. Feel free to sign letters: everything will end and you will end up in the nothingness you started from “, concludes Sgarbi.

M5S

“Sgarbi’s filthy show at the Maxxi is simply inadmissible. And it is even more serious because it is staged in one of the most important cultural venues in the country. Proximity therefore to all the Maxxi workers who have decided to put a limit on the indecency and to formally protest with the director of the Giuli pole, who, instead of putting them to attention, should apologize to them for this regrettable episode”. This is supported by the M5s parliamentarians of the Culture commissions of the Chamber and Senate, in a joint note.

As for Sgarbi, “we believe that it is no longer appropriate for a character known for chronic sexism and for the tendency to use a fourth-rate dance hall language to hold the position of Undersecretary for Culture. In this regard, we ask for an intervention from the premier Meloni. We understand that your team now has a clear tendency to gaffes, bungles and inappropriate behavior. But in this juncture it has definitely gone too far”, say the M5s parliamentarians.

BONELLI

“If this is ‘culture’. Insults, machismo and verbal violence at Maxxi. It cannot be accepted by anyone, least of all by those who represent the Italian institutions. Shame on Sgarbi and resign immediately. Does President Meloni have anything to say?” Thus on Twitter Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra.

I ROLL IT

“We take note of the statements of the Maxxi employees, who had entrusted their president Giuli with a confidential letter, in which they expressed their unease at the vulgar and sexist performance of the undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi”. This was stated in a note by Sandro Ruotolo, information and culture manager of the Pd secretariat. “President Giuli, with whom I spoke personally, assured me that he would not intimidate Maxxi’s employees. However, the vulgar and sexist jokes of Undersecretary Sgarbi remain true and serious”.