On the case of the stolen painting “'Report', 'Il Fatto' and the 5 Stars. All together passionately against me. Do they want to knock me over? Here they are!”. The Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi he accompanies these words on his Facebook profile with a photo of him sitting on a chair, in a museum, barefoot and with his shoes in front of him. In just over three hours the post obtained more than 1,600 likes and over 460 comments. Sgarbi refers to the investigation opened after the 'Report' program had made a reconstruction according to which the work 'The Capture of Saint Peter' by Rutilio Manetti, stolen in 2013 from the castle of Buriasco, would be the same one exhibited in Lucca in 2021 and owned by the undersecretary. But Sgarbi rejects everything to the sender: “It's their defamatory activity, suspicion is their weapon – he says -. Mine are the unequivocal investigations carried out on the painting, which they don't know about”.

The case will be heard in the Chamber on January 22nd

The Chamber of Deputies will discuss Sgarbi and the affair involving him on January 22nd. This was established by the Montecitorio group leaders' conference, scheduling a request from the opposition immediately after the discussion on the Italy-Albania agreement.

Sangiuliano: “Sgarbi? Trials take place in the courts”

“I'm not a magistrate. If the judiciary reaches a conclusion we will take note of it, but trials are done in the courts.” Thus the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, guest last night on 'Zapping' on Radio1, responded to a question on the request for revocation of the undersecretary's office, made by the 5 Star Movement. “I remember that, when a problem with Sgarbi's behavior was highlighted – added the minister referring to the consultancy affair – it was I who sent the documents to the competent authority and they took until February to decide. According to we will move what they decide.”