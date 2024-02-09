Sgarbi and the inventory at the Ministry of Culture. Officials prepare for resignation and…

Victor Sgarbi has not yet formalized his announced resignation from undersecretary at the Culturebut the ministry has already raised the alarm about the artwork. “At night – some officials of his ministry revealed to Il Fatto -Quotidiano – he went around the entire ministry, as if in the throes of a fit, looking for things to furnish his office. The next day people came here to claim them: that was in mine!”. Whether it was the inlaid spiral staircase to the library, the globe in the Meteorology Room, paintings or lamps that fall along the corridor. Vittorio Sgarbi has not yet resigned, but to the ministry there is already a certain commotion. Qualified sources report to the fact that, in anticipation of his move, some officials and even the police were alerted Of to verify beforehand that all the goods he found when he took possession of the office may they still be there when he leaves it.

Distinguishing – continues Il Fatto – between those he brought us himself and those he did went to getphysically, in the building because they are more pleasing to him of those supplied to the office. “He wanted them at all costs in his office so that it would be more “adequate” and he would pick them up and move them in person, without registering any official request and doing so infuriate officials who kept the register and map of the location of the goods”. The issue is not that he may have taken something away of “important”, because they have excluded “large objects” from passing through the security guard the need to restore “order” after its volcanic passage. The testimonies in this sense converge. “That log it must match perfectly and every work must be in its place”, reports one of the officials who has to put things back in place. Even because that room will soon return to another official, if it is true that Sgarbi will not be replaced and his powers will return to Minister Sangiuliano. Speaking of the minister, Il Fatto itself decided to publish the famous preface to the book on Prezzolini. The one that Elisabetta SgarbiVittorio's sister and owner of the publishing house, had decided not to publish anymore, in support of her brother.