On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Capcom announced that Street fighter v and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private sponsor of breast cancer research in the world, will team up to bring a series of outfits to the game, with which they seek to raise awareness on this issue, in addition to supporting research into this terrible cancer.

Specifically, it will be two outfits from the BCRF for Chun-Li and Ryu, which will be available both in Playstation 4 like in Steam. Each of them will have a price of $ 5.99 dollars, or you can get both for $ 9.99 dollars. They will be available between October 12 and November 12.

All the money raised through these suits will go to breast cancer research. Capcom promises a guaranteed minimum donation of $ 25 thousand dollars, this no matter how much the total amount of the collection is.

Source: Capcom official statement