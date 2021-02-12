For example, SFR has decided since last March to withdraw their meal vouchers from 2,000 people working remotely. ” Savings on the backs of employees! », Denounces Xavier Courtillat, central union delegate CFDT of the telecommunications group in The Parisian. This gain for the employer automatically translates into a loss of resources for the employee, which can go up to € 100 per month.

3 million unfunded meals

Other companies also seem to be taking advantage of the health crisis and massive remote working. The electricity distributor Enedis has not taken part in taking charge of lunch for its teleworkers since the first confinement. With nearly half of 36,000 employees working from home, nearly 3 million meals would not have been funded according to the group’s FNME-CGT. The union has taken legal action to ensure that this employee’s right is once again respected.

The CGT elected officials of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles took the matter to court at the end of 2020. They are contesting the abrupt end to compensation for catering costs for employees working remotely. ” The refusal to grant meal vouchers to all teleworking employees is contrary to the positions of Urssaf and the National Commission for meal vouchers», Recalls the union.

Don’t remote workers eat breakfast?

How to justify this reduction in the assumption of expenses of the employees? Would remote workers stop eating lunch because they are at home? Fortunately not, as François Hommeril, president of the CFE-CGC reminds us: “ The Labor Code describes very precisely the importance of taking a lunch break. When you work from home, home becomes the workplace. Employees are entitled to request the return of these meal vouchers. “