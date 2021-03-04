Storm warning at SFR. The French operator announced on Wednesday that it wanted to give itself the means to consolidate its second position in the telecoms market, by launching a new “Transformation” over the next five years. To do this, no less than 1,700 voluntary departures are expected during 2021. This departure plan, the third since 2012, would concern 11% of the group’s workforce, announced the CEO, Grégory Rabuel, in an interview with Echoes.

A “dramatization speech”

“There will be no forced departure. This project presented to the social partners will be based solely on volunteering ”, he defended himself. If the boss added that investments would be made – without specifying the amount -, in particular to develop 5G on French territory, and that a thousand young graduates would be recruited, the pill does not go to the employees’ side. The CFDT, the majority of the operator, thus castigated the “Shareholder managers who have only one concern: to make even more money at all costs”, and denounced a “Dramatization speech”. According to the union, 400 employees will be asked to leave their posts in the operator’s shops, and 1,300 others in the rest of the sites.

The bleeding is all the more bitter as the economic health of the group is in good shape. The turnover of Altice France, parent company of SFR, indeed increased by 2.4% in 2020, despite the economic and health crisis. “We do not understand the company’s justification according to which it would have to adapt to the market, while SFR did well in 2020, after an already good previous year. What we see is a desire to limit ourselves to the group’s profitability alone, forgetting the human side ”, meanwhile reacted Frédéric Vanden-Bil, representing SUD. The telecoms giant had also been pinned down by several unions, which accused the management of placing employees still in work on partial unemployment. Mr. T.