Due to possible irregularities committed by public servants of the agency, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) reported that it carried out the corresponding actions and filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR)so that the authorities will carry out the investigations corresponding to Segalmex, Diconsa and Liconsa.

According to the SFP, the triad of government bodies in charge of support programs for small agricultural producers and the collection and distribution of basic foods throughout the country, have carried out various irregularities committed by their officials.

According to the dependency, these actions were located in the use of resources for the fiscal year 2019, 2020 and 2021for which he requested the triad of dependencies, to carry out an inspection of the aforementioned exercises.

However, it is important to point out that this is not the first time that the prosecutorial and judicial authorities have targeted Segalmexbecause in July 2021, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)began an investigation due to anomalies reported within the organ, among the irregularities the following stand out:

simulated purchases

diversion of subsidies

Direct allocations to shell companies

Missing inventories greater than millions of pesos

Officials dismissed for ‘irregularities’

After the agency files the complaint with the FGR authorities, the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader)removed various public servants from the three bodies from their positions, in addition to requesting a “Legal and administrative intervention”.

Consequently, Sader announced two appointments. Juan Francisco Mora Anaya, current head of the Administration and Finance Unit of Segalmex, Diconsa and Liconsa, will be responsible for the Commercial and Operations Offices of Liconsa. Alma Contreras Garibay will be provisionally in charge of the Legal Affairs Unit.

It is important to point out that the Segalmex dependency had already been targeted in July 2021, since the Financial Intelligence Unit had already launched an investigation into alleged acts of corruption within the body.

According to the information shared by the authorities, this investigation focused on the one who served as director of Administration and Finance of Segalmex, during the period from 2019 to 2020; René Gavira Sagreste, since he was responsible for delivering the irregular multimillion-dollar contracts by direct award.

During 2019, Segalmex, who acts as operator of Guarantee Prices for Basic Food Products (PGPAB)did not credit the destination of 3,027 million pesos.

The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF)pointed it out in his report on the program, which is part of the evaluation of the public account in 2019, in which it is also highlighted that Segalmex spent 1,148 million pesos in operating expenses, a 14.2% of the budget spentwith a limit of 5%, according to what was reported by the authorities.