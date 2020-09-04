Highlights: Special Frontier Force are the fighters in front of whom the enemy starts asking for water in an instant.

Naman to those who have become the living story of the valor of this world by giving immortality to Yashkaya …. Naman to those in front of whom the dwarf Himalayas … These lines of Kumar Vishwas, the famous poet of Hindi, then float themselves on Juba It was when hundreds of Special Frontier Force jawans were seen walking in fearless manner to protect Mother India.

Enemies ask for water in front of these soldiers

Special Frontier Force are those fighters in front of whom the enemy starts asking for water in an instant. These fighters, who are quick like cheetahs, have been sent to the India-China border. China wants to capture India’s territory but China has probably not seen the bravery of these fighters. One Junk of SFF will outnumber many Chinese soldiers. Every normal fighter in stature is full of passion and passion.

People welcomed, waved the tricolor

The Special Frontier Force is being deployed along the border with Himachal Pradesh. When these fighters were passing through, the people were already present there to welcome them. Seeing them, the troop of the fighters stopped there and accepted their greetings. Seeing the love of the people of the country towards SFF jawans, the strength of the jawans increased manifold. These fighters beat all the weather, every situation in the mountains and form a break on enemies. China cannot occupy an inch of India while these soldiers are there.

Report directly to PMO

In fact, SFF, a special unit formed in 1962, is not part of the Indian Army but part of India’s intelligence agency RAW ie Research and Analysis Wing. According to a report published in the English newspaper, the functioning of this unit is so secret that even the army does not know what it is doing. The Special Frontier Force reports directly to the Prime Minister through the Director General of Security. Therefore its ‘stories of valor’ cannot reach the common people.

What is Special Frontier Force (SFF)?

The SFF was formed soon after the 1962 Sino-Indian War. It was a secret unit, recruiting Tibetans (now containing a mixture of Tibetans and Gurkhas). Initially this unit was known as 22. It was named because it was raised by Major General Sujan Singh Uban, an archery officer who commanded the 22 Mountaineer Regiment. He therefore named the new Gupta unit after his regiment. After this the Troops were designated as Special Frontier Forces and now comes under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. Where it is headed by an Inspector General, an army officer of the rank of Major General. The units included in the SFF are known as the Development Battalion. Former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh took office at one time while in his service.