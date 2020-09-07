new Delhi: The dead body of NFFA Tenzin, the commander of the SFF, who received Veergati in an operation on Black Top Hill on the night of 29-30 August, was cremated today in Leh, the capital of Ladakh with military paraphernalia. Earlier, his autopsy was carried out across the city, in which hundreds of Tibetan refugees took part along with soldiers. Niema Tenzin was also a refugee of Tibet origin.

Let us tell you that on the night of 29-30 August, Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Neyima Tenzin was hit by a landmine blast during the operation on the Black Top Hill south of Pangong Tso Lake. In this blast, he got to Veergati. One of his fellow commandos Tenzin Lyngdoh was also injured in this incident. Linghod is being treated in the hospital.

After a week, the last visit of Commando Neyima Tenzin with Tibetan tradition was taken at six o’clock in the whole city of Leh. At the forefront, his body was kept in the army truck with military goods and in the hundreds of Tibetan and Ladakhi young men and women were in cars and motorcycles. All had tricolor and Tibetan flags in their hands.

The body was brought to the crematorium after a journey of about five-six kilometers. Here the soldiers of the Army Development Regiment gave him the final salute. The SFF is known as Vikas Regiment in the army and most of its soldiers are commandos of Tibet origin. The slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Tibet Desh’, ‘Veer Shaheed Ko Salaam’, ‘Vikas Regiment Ki Jai’ echoed during the funeral. The entire crematorium was buried with the Indian tricolor and the flags of Tibet. Banners and posters were installed against China. Naima Tenzin’s sorrowful wife and heartbroken family were also present on the occasion.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, local (from Leh-Ladakh) BJP MPs, police officers and Tibetan religious leaders paid no tribute to the body of the commandos. Speaking to the media after the funeral, Ram Madhav said that he has come to pay tribute to the martyr and it is hoped that his martyrdom will restore peace on the (China) border and India-China dispute will be resolved through dialogue.

For the last four months, there has been a conflict between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adjacent to East Ladakh and violent clashes have also taken place in the Galvan Valley. In the same episode, on the night of 29-30 August, the Indian Army was informed that the Chinese Army wants to capture the Black Top, Helmet Top and Rechin-La Pass by infiltrating into the darkness of night. But the SFF unit of the Indian Army along with the Infantry Units took a strategic edge over China by taking all these areas under their jurisdiction. China has been stung since this operation.

By writing an article in the Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times, the force of Tibetans, has accused the SFF of making use against China a ‘canon fodder’ or cannon fodder.

read this also:

Riya Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, this is the case

Exclusive: Riya Chakraborty from NCB said, “I never took drugs, used to ask for Sushant”