Sfera Ebbasta ready to start with his summer tour today, July 1st, from Bergamo Summer Music. There will be 17 open-air appointments between July and August produced by Trident Music in collaboration with Thaurus. Within the live chain, Sfera’s participation as headliner at the Imola Summer Sound for Romagna stands out, the special charity event in support of the populations affected by the flood which on 29 July will bring together Enzo and Dino Ferrari from Imola the most important names of the Italian rap and trap scene.

The tour will now see him perform on the stages of the main Italian festivals. The artist begins today at the Bergamo Summer Music (sold out), and then continues on July 2 in the Piazza Grande in Palmanova, on July 6 at the Rugby Sound Festival in Legnano (sold out), on July 8 at the Collisioni Festival in Medford Square in Alba (Cuneo), on July 10 at the Ducal Park Città della Musica in Parma, on July 20 at the Sonic Park in Matera (sold out), on July 22 at the Shock Wave Festival in Francavilla al Mare (Chieti), on July 23 at the NoSound Fest in Servigliano (Fermo), July 26 at Rock In Roma, July 29 at Imola Summer Sound – Per La Romagna, August 5 (sold out) and August 6 at Wave Summer Music in Catania, August 9 at Parco Gondar in Gallipoli (Lecce), on 11 August at the Arena dei Pini Summer Festival 2023 in Baia Domizia (Caserta), on 14 August at the Red Valley Festival in Olbia (Sassari).

Sfera will bring to the stage a rich lineup with the most iconic hits from his entire repertoire, without neglecting the origins, passing through the songs of ‘famous’ (the album that since 2020 has raised the bar for Italian urban music in the world ) and the best of the ‘Italiano’ EP made together with Rvssian. To make the show even more engaging and immersive, the colored led walls dominate the scenography, and the choreographies performed by the dancers of Modulo Agency under the supervision of Laccio. Tickets for the tour dates are available on the Ticketone and Ticketmaster circuits.