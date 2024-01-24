Tensions among the rapper's employees: “Sfera Ebbasta doesn't pay us our salaries”

“With Healthy Color eating healthy is also synonymous with taste and fun… Taking care of yourself and loving yourself are acts of fundamental importance which also depend on our daily food choices as food is life and energy.” This is the slogan found by Sfera Ebbasta and his footballer friend Andrea Petagna to launch the fast food chain Healthy Color. Gambero Rosso reports it.

After the dismissal, not even the money for the work done? Less than 5 years later, its Healthy Color fast food format, which opened branches in several large Italian cities, has definitively closed all its shutters and is showing a series of quite negative judicial implications.

The rage rages on social media anger of some employees who have stopped receiving their salaries for months. And now on social media they are raising alarms and venting to each other. «I'm still waiting for you to open» launches one of the girls serving Healthy Color in Milan. Cristina replies to him (on Instagram @mynameiscri: «They won't reopen. They didn't pay our salaries and they deluded us that they would reopen until a few months ago». And Cristina still responds to followers who ask for news: “We are still in dispute.”

In short, the trapper who wrote Ricchi , would have left dozens of employees without money and without any life jacket.

