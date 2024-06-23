SFDK is the acronym for Straight from Da Kranny, which translated comes to be something like “directly from the corner”, or “from the hiding place”. That hiding place from the world where the leading Sevillian group of the hip hop in Spain and Latin America it is Pino Montano, an alluvium neighborhood in the northern part of the Seville suburbs, from which Zatu (Saturnino Rey, Seville, 47 years old) and Acción Sánchez (Óscar Sánchez, Seville, 47 years old) dynamited the scarce possibilities of future that seemed to come marked in their zip code.

Thirty years after Zatu and Acción Sánchez came together to outwit fate with their mix of rhymes and beats, to the longest-running rap band in this country, the one that has positioned Seville on the national musical map as the undisputed capital of the hip hopthe walls of that corner seemed to be very far away when the musicians embraced this Saturday the more than 60,000 spectators who flooded the Cartuja stadium in Seville to make possible a new milestone in the most heterodox but most consolidated musical career in the country: SFDK gathered the largest capacity in the history of Spanish rap in the first concert of this genre to be held in a stadium in Spain.

More information

“Where is Pino Montanoooo?” Zatu shouted thunderously to the crowd, among whom were raised Mexican, Venezuelan, and also Andalusian flags… “There are many of you who follow us from Latin America,” blessed the artist, surrendered to a spectacle. until that moment unprecedented for his eyes. It is the miracle of turning the local into a universal fact that was evident throughout the four hours of the concert, in which Zatu served as master of ceremonies to accommodate thirty guests on stage, who accompanied the Sevillians in a Show very careful, perfectly scripted, without losing an iota of freshness and emotion, which was more reminiscent of large international musical events than of the small concert halls where until now these neighborhood kids had fought for their money, which, it is not incompatible, has been going on for a long time. They became the most charismatic rappers in the country, “the old school”, as they recognized themselves thirty years later with the arrival of the autotune and the most banal hybrids of the traphe electro or the drill.

The member of the hip-hop group SFDK, Acción Sáchez, during his performance today Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Jose Manuel Vidal (EFE)

Since mid-afternoon, gangs were parading through the city with four letters on their t-shirts, SFDK was playing in the taxis, on old radio cassettes taken out without complexes in the middle of the street, today exotic artifacts from another time, which came to mark the intergenerational character that they already have. Zatu and Acción Sánchez. Inside the stadium, the human carpet was exciting at first glance, it seemed that the venue was going to tear at the seams. More when they came on stage with their Without fear of living: “Little is enough / With a roof to sleep and with tuna for pasta / It seems to improve but it gets stuck”… rapped Zatu, for whom class consciousness could never be a personal choice.

The starting theme was no coincidence: Without fear of living, signed in 2014, was the album that marked a turning point in SFDK’s career to make them a more universal group open to new audiences and sounds. It was what was palpable in the Charterhouse: the human fauna was impossible to classify, because it was eclectic, because it was intergenerational, but equally dedicated.

Collaborations soon arrived that undoubtedly enhanced the show, a party of friends to which big names from the music scene were invited. hip hop in Spain and other whims of a more mainstreamlike the Sevillian singer-songwriter Beret, one of the first to come out to put his stamp on the song Side B, sung loudly by the 60,000 souls who gave the seal of history to this Saturday’s event. Also Kaze, Lía Kali, Natos and Waor, enormous references of the new generation of Spanish rap. Other classics of the genre, such as Nach and El Chojin; Fyahbwoy, SFDK contributor on topics such as I will follow the sun and All what matters. But, above all, the trio formed by SHO-HAI, the DJ and producer R from Rumba and Kase 0, all founders of Violadores del Verso, the band from Zaragoza that stood out together with SFDK in the nineties, when rap in Spain was still a universe to explore, a marginal activity practiced in that corner from which they have taken it.

But there were many more, because four hours may not be enough—that’s what his audience let him know—but they also go a long way. It was exciting to see and listen to El Langui, leader of La Excepción, supported by Zatu in Candela Street (The neighborhood, the chasqua, / the crack in the field, / the coca hooks you, / and the hyenas too, / be careful with the jincho / who punctures / and his 30 cronies / they will lynch you if they only see you), another anthem for those who grew up thinking that the future was an unattainable privilege.

Among the classics were also Little Pepe, David Sainz, Hazhe, and the Sevillians Karvoh, Juaninacka (collaborator of SFDK since its beginnings) and Legendario (current backup singer of the band). Of course, Andreas Lutz, vocalist of O’funk’illo, another hero of the hip hop that Seville has exported to the world. There were up to thirty, in a display of the power of the genre, which also wanted to embrace the new talents of Spanish rap, where there are already girls who are going strong — one of the pending issues of the hip hop finally approved—, like Sara Socas, the freestayler Canarian who has held the title of “only woman” for years in cockfights, awards and rap exhibitions in Spain and Latin America.

The end was approaching and Acción and Zatu wanted to say goodbye – later there would be more and even the tune for those nostalgic for the end of the movie Rocky Balboa – with their song I was there, which came to highlight the almost epic nature of the quote and, verse by verse, is the most emotional autobiography that the group has signed. “I want to live with the hope / Of another 25 years of SFDK alliance / But not to strain so as not to break the relationship / And I keep our songs at home on TDK tape / What is mine is yours always and without bail…”. And Zatu continued with tears in his eyes: “Hey! That if I were born again / Moving time backwards / With everything to know / I wouldn’t have to think about it / Save yourself from asking / I want to belong / To SFDK, to SFDK”, he rapped accompanied by the deafening chorus of his followers .

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_