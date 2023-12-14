This year competitive fighting games have new members to include, we clearly talk about Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6, which came with classic characters that now carry renewed movements and, therefore, need to be trained by those who use them. Within the roster of the saga Capcom we have Chun-Li, to which a mod has been implemented PC which caused controversy months ago due to accidental issues.

Through a tournament that was held in the past July of this 2023during the broadcast that took place on the channel Twitch of Corner2Corner Something in particular came out, because at the beginning of the fourth fight of this video game it was possible to see that the characters were not wearing outfits, emphasizing that Chun-Li era of the selected avatars. With that, people were able to realize that it was being played from the computer, since the consoles still do not support this type of alterations.

Obviously with this fact, they have momentarily interrupted the tournament to be able to restart the game, and logically the organizing people have accessed the configuration part of the game to remove the mod that was quite embarrassing for those who saw it live. Even the commentators at the beginning of the battle did not know what to say, so they chose to remain silent until the corresponding people realized the mistake made.

They mentioned this on networks shortly after what happened:

Corner2Corner would like to address a recent error made on the live stream, in which a graphics mod was accidentally left activated for a few seconds in our recent tournament. Some news reports have incorrectly blamed one of the players, this is NOT true, it was our host PC that was streaming the fight and it is his responsibility.

It is worth mentioning that after that many users in the competitive scene blamed the tournament players, which in the end was incorrect, given that it was really the host's computer. Something that was made clear in the statement issued on social networks. Given this, they have promised to ensure that there are no activated mods before they start the transmission of the next edition.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: These accidents are very strange, but it is even stranger that people who are experts in this game start playing with a naked mod of the female characters. The organizer has definitely been quite embarrassed by all the controversy that arose.