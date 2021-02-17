The Federation Council approved at today’s plenary session a law on imprisonment for up to 10 years for inducement to use drugs using the Internet, writes TASS…

The law supplements the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for punishment for inducement to use drugs and psychotropic substances, with a new qualifying feature – the commission of a crime using information and communication networks, including the Internet. For this crime will face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years with a possible restriction of freedom for up to two years.

At the same time, the document introduces increased responsibility for the inducement to use drugs, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence. This can be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 20 years or without it, and with possible restriction of liberty for up to two years.

According to the accompanying documents to the law, it was developed in accordance with the Strategy of the state anti-drug policy of Russia until 2020, which determines the emergence of new forms of illegal activities related to the use of information, communication and other technologies.

Previously, the law was approved by the State Duma.