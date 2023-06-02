A ‘new’ Ferrari

In Barcelona, ​​this Friday, there is no doubt that everyone the eyes of the public and of Formula 1 enthusiasts were mainly devoted to Ferrari. In fact, the Maranello team brought some important updates to try to make the SF-23 evolvein the hope of bringing the elusive Red Bulls closer together and – above all – of creating a working basis useful for further enhancing the car in the rest of this season and with a view to 2024, also considering the monologue signed by the Verstappen-RB19 duo that seems to lie ahead in this ‘vintage.

Not just bellies

The the most evident innovations, Ferrari showed them above all on the side panelsbut obviously that wasn’t the only area of ​​the car that the Maranello engineers worked on. The timing results given by the two free practice sessions were fluctuating, with Sainz and Leclerc who stopped in sixth and seventh place in FP2.

Vasseur’s analysis

At the end of the day came the usual analysis of the team principal, Frederic Vasseurwhich he however judged overall the upgrades brought to the track were positive. “This is an important step – declared the French manager to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – also because we are opening different doors for future developments. When you keep the same philosophy of the car at a certain point you struggle to develop. We wanted to take this step, we did and it’s working quite well, but let’s see what the outcome will be this weekend and in the coming ones”.

Eyes on the race

Looking at the development of what will be the weekend of the Spanish GP, however, Vasseur has not intended to give too many illusions to the fans of the red, thinking above all of theand difficulty of the race pace to be resolved in view of Sunday: “Since the beginning of the season we have been fighting for pole every Saturday – he concluded – I don’t know if we’ll be able to do the same thing tomorrow but that remains our goal and then we’ll have to be more consistent in the race because that hasn’t been our best characteristic so far. But I believe that with this package we are going in the right direction in this regard“